Starting Pitcher: Touki Toussaint

Age: 22

Highest Level: MLB

2018 Stats: 136 1/3 innings, 2.38 ERA, 10.8 K/9

Preseason FOX Prospect Composite Ranking: 12th

In 2018, the production caught up with Touki Toussaint’s immense talent.

The right-hander spent two years in Atlanta’s farm system taking a rotational backseat to the organization’s top performers, but he pieced everything together in a dominant campaign that saw him rise from Double-A to potential MLB playoff roster piece.

The 2018 Braves Minor League Pitcher of the Year was one of seven minor-league pitchers, including fellow top prospects Michael Kopech and Dylan Cease, to strike out 160 or more batters in fewer than 140 innings this season, posting a 2.38 ERA across the highest levels. In fact, he was the only pitcher in minor-league baseball to reach Triple-A ball with 160 strikeouts and an ERA under 3.00 — and his peripherals improved as he climbed:

Double-A: 3.43 FIP

Triple-A: 2.18 FIP

A former first-round pick — essentially acquired for paying off Bronson Arroyo’s contract back in 2015 — the fastball-curveball combination with an improving split-finger offering is already proving valuable at the major-league level, meaning the 22-year-old may have jumped to the front of the line as the franchise looks ahead to its 2019 rotation and beyond.