While chaos struck the Big Ten, the ACC avoided its own. Instead a dose of sweet clarity came on the first weekend of November as the status quo held in Raleigh and Coral Gables.

In a best-case scenario kind of Saturday when it comes to College Football Playoff aspirations, No. 4 Clemson edged No. 20 NC State 38-21 and 10th-ranked Miami beat No. 13 Virginia Tech 28-10, keeping the Tigers and Hurricanes on a collision course for the conference title game.

The reality is, a win by the two-loss Wolfpack over Clemson or to a lesser degree Virginia Tech -- which already lost to the Tigers in demoralizing fashion back in September -- beating unbeaten Miami, could have put a damper on the league's bid to appear in every playoff.

Instead, things got that much simpler on a Saturday that wasn't, especially for the Big Ten.

No. 6 Ohio State, fresh off its win over then-No. 2 Penn State, was demolished by unranked Iowa 55-24. Then the Nittany Lions, with a chance to revitalize their own playoff hopes, were victim of a last-second field goal in falling at No. 24 Michigan State 27-24.

That conference's hopes -- unless further chaos reigns supreme -- now lie with No. 9 Wisconsin. The Badgers, who are now 9-0 after thumping Indiana 45-17, haven't received much love from the playoff selection committee, though. With a 68th-ranked schedule per NCAA.org's metrics (which is based on past and future opponents' winning percentage) that includes zero Top-25 teams, the Badgers are guaranteed to meet at least a two-loss team in the Big Ten's Championship Game in its last chance to win over the 13-member CFP panel.

It could have been a somewhat similar story in the ACC had the Wolfpack knocked off Clemson and Miami improved to 8-0 vs. the Hokies.

The Hurricanes, with a 38th-ranked schedule that before Saturday didn't boast a single win over a ranked team, weren't receiving much respect from the CFP either, hence sitting behind six one-loss teams.