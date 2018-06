No. 8 pick: RHP Carter Stewart, Eau Gallie HS

Tom Battista, a cross-checker in the Atlanta Braves’ scouting department, hopped on the phone after catching Carter Stewart’s 18-strikeout performance this spring. His message: “I don’t want to see him again.”

Battista’s mind was made up on the prep right-hander out of Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Fla. At the time, the seven-inning, no-hit performance was the latest in a long line of development — adding two inches and 30 pounds to his frame and multiple miles per hour on his fastball velocity — for Stewart, the top player on Atlanta’s big board when the scouting department first convened in May.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound is the fourth high-school pitcher the Braves have selected with a first-round pick in the past four years, following in the footsteps of Kolby Allard, Mike Soroka and Ian Anderson, and he was considered one of the highest-upside players available in this class.

“The key is you have to commit to something. So whatever you’re gonna commit to you better buy all-in to it," said Bridges, who also selected Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright fifth overall in 2017. "There’s no guarantees. There’s no guarantees how things are going to end. It’s a long journey for pitchers.

"The more volume you have of quality pitchers, the better chance you have to sustain when you start winning at the major-league level.”

Bridges called Stewart’s curveball the best in the draft, but he became a realistic contender at No. 8 when his plus fastball jumped from topping out at 92 miles per hour to 98 as he matured physically. Backing up Bridges' assertion, Stewart's curve registered the highest spin rate in amatuer baseball, according to Trackman pitch-tracking technology.

The 18-year-old struck out 128 batters in 61 2/3 innings with an 0.91 ERA en route to being named Florida Gatorade Player of the Year. Stewart allowed only 26 hits the entire season.

“I like to model myself after Justin Verlander a little bit with his intensity and his ability to pitch,” Stewart said. “I’ve watched him for a long time and I feel like that’s one guy that I can model myself after.”

Carter, a Mississippi State commit, says he expects to sign with Atlanta.

New general manager Alex Anthopoulos also entered Monday night's draft process with a track record favoring pitching. During his time leading Toronto's front office, the Blue Jays tabbed pitchers with 14 of their 19 first-round or compensation-round selections, including Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez.