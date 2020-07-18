Revolution gift wrap game-tying goal, D.C. United and New England end in 1-1 draw
The New England Revolution gave away their one-goal lead in the 72nd minute of play to Federico Higuain. D.C. United stole a point and prevented New England from reaching the top spot in Group C of the MLS is Back Tournament. New England fired 18 shots at the cage, but only managed to score one goal. D.C. goalie Bill Hamid recorded four saves.
