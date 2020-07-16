Atlanta United FC remains winless on season after FC Cincinnati earns 1-0 victory
Frankie Amaya records spectacular goal in FC Cincinnati’s 1-0 win over Atlanta United. In a very physical match the teams combined for 31 total fouls, six yellow cards and two red cards.
