Orlando City snatches early lead, holds on late to take down New York City FC, 3-1
Chris Mueller scored twice in the first 10 minutes to spot Orlando City SC an early two-goal lead over New York City FC. Just before the half, Jesús Medina found the back of the net to cut the lead to one. But Tesho Akindele delivered the knockout punch with an 81st-minute goal that put the match out of reach.
