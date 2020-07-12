David Jensen makes unbelievable game-ending save in the final seconds vs. Atlanta United
Video Details
With just seconds left in added time, New York Red Bulls goalkeeper David Jensen made a sprawling save on a promising header attempt from Atlanta United FC. The would-be-equalizer was deflected over the net and the ensuing corner bore no fruit for Atlanta as the Red Bulls held on, 1-0.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.