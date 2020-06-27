Leverkusen tops Mainz 1-0 but fails to qualify for the Champions League

A Kevin Volland goal in the 2nd minute put Bayer Leverkusen on top early and they never looked back, holding on to the 1-0 lead over FSV Mainz throughout. Despite the victory however, Leverkusen fell short of their targeted goal in the Champions League due to a Borussia Mönchengladbach victory, but do hold on to their spot in the Europa League.

