Hoffenheim qualify for Europa League thanks to Kramaric’s 4 goals against Dortmund

Andrej Kramaric became the first player in 1899 Hoffenheim history to score 4 goals in a Bundesliga match. Hoffenheim demolishes Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on the last day of the Bundesliga season, clinching 6th place and a group stage berth in the Europa League.

