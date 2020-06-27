Mönchengladbach secures Champions League qualification with win over Hertha Berlin

Borussia Mönchengladbach entered the final match day needing at least a tie to secure a 4th-place finish in the Bundesliga. Gladbach outpaced Hertha Berlin 2-1 in the final week of the season. Hertha finishes the 2019-2020 season in 10th place with an 11-8-15 record.

