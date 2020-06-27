Mönchengladbach secures Champions League qualification with win over Hertha Berlin
Video Details
Borussia Mönchengladbach entered the final match day needing at least a tie to secure a 4th-place finish in the Bundesliga. Gladbach outpaced Hertha Berlin 2-1 in the final week of the season. Hertha finishes the 2019-2020 season in 10th place with an 11-8-15 record.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.