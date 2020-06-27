Bremen’s 6-1 dismantling of FC Köln rescues them from outright relegation

Entering the final day of the season, Werder Bremen needed a win and Düsseldorf loss in order to climb into 16th and a spot in the relegation playoff. Bremen got a statement 6-1 win while Düsseldorf fell to Union Berlin, 3-0, saving Bremen from sure relegation.

