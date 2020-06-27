Timo Werner scores big for RB Leipzig against FC Augsburg, win 2-1
Timo Werner of Red Bull Leipzig dominates the match with an early goal in the first half and a second to bring home the win at Augsburg during his final Bundesliga game.
