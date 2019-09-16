Zlatan Ibrahimovic on LA Galaxy’s 7-2 victory against Sporting KC: ’It’s not over yet’
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Los Angeles Galaxy move up on the Western Conference playoff line after crushing Sporting Kansas City 7-2. Ibrahimovic spoke 1-on-1 with Katie Witham about his victory.
