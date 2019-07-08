Watch Mexico lift the Gold Cup trophy for a record 8th time
El Tri held off the United States on the heels of a Jonathan dos Santos goal late in the second half, which gave the team a 1-0 win. Mexico has now won a record 8 Gold Cups.
