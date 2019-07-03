Women’s World Cup NOW™ full episode: The stage is set for Netherlands vs. United States Final
The Netherlands beat Sweden 1-0 in extra time to advance to its first-ever Women's World Cup Final to take on the United States. Karina LeBlanc and Aaron West discuss the matchup and get a behind-the-scenes look at USWNT from Martin Rogers.
