Wayne Rooney blasts early Goal of the Year candidate from beyond midfield
Video Details
D.C. United star, Wayne Rooney, let loose on a shot from deep in his defensive half and eluded the goal keeper for one of the MLS' most electric goals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618