Kevin Molino scores Trinidad & Tobago’s first goal since September to force 1-1 draw | 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights
Video Details
Molino's strong finish forced a 1-1 draw with Guyana, the last match of the Gold Cup for each team.
