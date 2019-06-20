2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Netherlands’ Lineth Beerensteyn finishes the impressive run to go up 2-1 | HIGHLIGHTS

You have to finish what you start! Lineth Beerensteyn starts the movement and finishes the goal to give the Netherlands a 2-1 lead vs. Canada in their final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

