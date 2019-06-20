2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Canada’s Christine Sinclair pulls within 2 goals of Abby Wambach’s all-time record | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Details

It's 182 for Sinclair! The Canada superstar ties it up at 1-1 vs. the Netherlands and pulls within 2 goals of Abby Wambach's all-time scoring record in Canada's final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

More Videos »