2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: The Netherlands’ Anouk Dekker scores the header vs. Canada | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
There goes the scoreless draw! Early in the second half, the Netherlands' Dekker hit a well-placed header off the free kick to give her team a 1-0 lead vs. Canada in their last group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
