2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Argentina score their first goal of the 2019 WWC | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
With just minutes left in their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™, Argentina's Milagros Menéndez came on as a sub and capitalized on a late run to put one on the board against Scotland -- their first goal of this year's Women's World Cup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618