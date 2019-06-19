Scotland’s Erin Cuthbert smashes the rebound for her first goal at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™
Video Details
If at first you don't succeed... Scotland's header was stopped by the keeper, but Erin Cuthbert was in the right place at the right time to rocket home the rebound for a 3-0 lead vs. Argentina in both teams' final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
