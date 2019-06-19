2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Scotland’s Jen Beattie scores the header off an extended set piece | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
Scotland double their lead vs. Argentina! They were unsuccessful off the initial attempt on the corner, but Jen Beattie headed home the follow-up attempt to double the lead at 2-0 in Scotland's final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
