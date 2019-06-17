Costa Rica opens scoring, honors legend Edgar Marín in goal celebration
Costa Rica got on the board early against Nicaragua in the team's opening match of the Gold Cup. While celebrating the opening goal, the team honored Costa Rica legend Edgar Marín.
