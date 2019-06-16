Women’s World Cup Now™: Heather O’Reilly on USWNT vs. Sweden battle for Group F
After Sweden knocked them out of the 2016 Olympics, the United States have had three years to plot revenge. Heather O'Reilly breaks down the upcoming Group F match for all the marbles.
