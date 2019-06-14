Italy take a 1-0 lead on controversial VAR penalty review vs. Jamaica
Italy got two chances from the spot after VAR ruled that Jamaica goalkeeper Sydney Schneider came off the line too quickly on the first attempt and capitalized on the second to take a 1-0 lead in the first half at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
