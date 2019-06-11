Women’s World Cup NOW™ Match Day 5 full episode: United States domination
The United States made their presence felt in their opening-match 13-0 win over Thailand. Karina LeBlanc and Aaron West react to the team's dominant start and other Women's World Cup story lines.
