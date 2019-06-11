Sam Mewis’ second goal extends United States’ lead to 6-0 vs. Thailand
Video Details
The USWNT is one of the favorites for a reason. In their opening match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the United States piled up the goals vs. Thailand.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618