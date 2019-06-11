Thailand’s Miranda Nild, Tiffany Sornpao give behind-the-scenes look ahead of match vs. USWNT
University of California graduate, Miranda Nild, and teammate, goalkeeper, Tiffany Sornpao give a look at Thailand's preparation for USWNT, who they play in their first match Tuesday.
