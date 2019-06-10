Canada score on a header off the corner to take a 1-0 lead vs. Cameroon
Video Details
A slow first half gave way to a fancy bit of scoring from Canada, as Kadeisha Buchanan bounced a header off the ground and into the net off of the corner to give her team a 1-0 lead vs. Cameroon in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
