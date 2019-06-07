Women’s World Cup Now™ Match Day 1 full episode: let the games begin!
Video Details
Karina LeBlanc and Aaron West are on location in France with the latest from the opening day of the Women's World Cup, including highlights, analysis, and interaction with fans from around the world.
