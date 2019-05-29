8th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Lilly off the line
Video Details
Kristine Lilly’s game-saving clearance off the line in extra time of the 1999 final keeps the USWNT alive before the eventual, historic penalty shootout.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618