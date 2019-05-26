Everything you need to know about England heading into the FIFA Women’s World Cup™
Video Details
When England finished third at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ it gave the women’s game a major boost at home. England reached the semis of euro2017 and recently won the 2019 SheBelieves Cup. This summer will the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ finally be coming home?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618