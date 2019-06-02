5th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: USA Wins the First Women’s World Cup
65,000 fans took in the first Women's World Cup Final between the United States and Norway. The success of both the United States and the 1991 tournament changed attitudes towards Women's soccer - paving the way for everything that came after.
