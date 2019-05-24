Everything you need to know about Brazil heading into the FIFA Women’s World Cup
Video Details
Brazil looks to be less reliant on 33-year old Marta in order to advance into the later stages at the World Cup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618