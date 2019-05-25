13th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Hope Solo Psychs Out Celia Sasic
Video Details
With the 2015 semifinal scoreless, Germany was awarded a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Celia Sasic, Germany's star would step up to take it, against Hope Solo, the best women's goalkeeper in the world.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618