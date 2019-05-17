21st Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Prinz of Goals
Video Details
Germany legend Birgit Prinz scores a total of 7 goals setting the record in 5 straight games for a Golden Boot. Prinz would finish her career as the all-time leading WWC scorer with 14 goals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618