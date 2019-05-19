19th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup™ Moment: Sissi decides all-time classic
In 1999, Brazil's Sissi decided this match versus Nigeria with one of the best free kicks in tournament history. Sissi's golden goal ended the match and Nigeria's tournament in dramatic fashion.
