22nd Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Michelle Akers: Goal Machine
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC
- Chinese Taipei
- Chinese Taipei
- FIFA Women's World Cup
- FIFA World Cup
- soccer
- United States
- United States
-
Michelle Akers scored 10 of her 12 World Cup goal in the inaugural tournament. Five of those 10 all came in one game, the quarterfinal against Chinese Taipei.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618