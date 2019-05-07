30th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Canada stages the biggest women’s world cup ever

Video Details

Canada stages the biggest World Cup ever, the first with 24 nations. It breaks records for total attendance (1.35 million), most goals in a tournament (146) and most goals in a final (5-2). And it’s the first tournament for men or women to introduce goal-line tech. However, it also draws anger over turf fields.

