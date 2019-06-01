6th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Marta and Brazil Thump Solo-Less USA
The United States suffered its worst loss at a major tournament against Brazil 4-0 at the 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals. An emotional US goalkeeper Hope Solo criticized head coach Greg Ryan for benching her in favor of Brianna Scurry who had not seen a minute of action in net during the tournament.
