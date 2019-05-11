27th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Sun Wen Downs Norway
China’s Sun Wen led her team in the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals against Norway with two goals and tied Brazil’s Sissi for the Golden Boot.
