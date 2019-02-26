MLS stars try to spell Cincinnati as fast as they can | 2019 MLS Season Previews
Video Details
- Bradley Wright-Phillips
- CONCACAF Champions League
- D.C. United
- FC Cincinnati
- Los Angeles Galaxy
- MLS
- New York Red Bulls
- Portland Timbers
- soccer
- Toronto FC
-
MLS stars, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney, Bradley Wright-Phillips and others try to spell the name of the newest MLS Club, FC Cincinnati, as fast as they can.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618