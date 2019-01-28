Amerikaner Abroad Matchday 19 | 2018-19 Bundesliga Season
- Bobby Wood
- Borussia Dortmund
- Bundesliga
- Christian Pulisic
- Hannover 96
- Joshua Sargent
- RB Leipzig
- soccer
- Tyler Adams
- Tyler Adams
- Werder Bremen
Alexi Lalas, Warren Barton, and Ian Joy discuss Tyler Adam's debut in the Bundesliga. On matchday 19, the FOX team focuses on Tyler Adams, Josh Sargent, Bobby Wood and Christian Pulisic.
