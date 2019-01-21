Amerikaner Abroad Matchday 18 | 2018-19 Bundesliga Season
Video Details
- Alfredo Morales
- Borussia Dortmund
- Bundesliga
- Christian Pulisic
- Fabian Johnson
- FC Schalke 04
- Fortuna Düsseldorf
- Haji Wright
- Joshua Sargent
- Mönchengladbach
- soccer
- Werder Bremen
- Weston McKennie
-
Kate Abdo, Stu Holden, and Warren Barton discuss the performance of six US internationals in Bundesliga. On matchday 18, the FOX team focuses on Christian Pulisic, Alfredo Morales, Brooks, Josh Sargent, Fabian Johnson, Weston McKennie, and Haji Wright.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618