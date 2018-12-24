Amerikaner Abroad Matchdays 16 & 17 | 2018-19 Bundesliga Season

Video Details

Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, and Ian Joy discuss the performance of six US internationals in Bundesliga. On matchdays 16 & 17, the FOX team focuses on John Brooks, Josh Sargent, Fabian Johnson, Weston McKennie, Haji Wright, and Christian Pulisic.

