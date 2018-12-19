Haji Wright scores his first Bundesliga goal vs. Bayer Leverkusen | 2018-19 Bundesliga Highlights
Video Details
Haji Wright scores his first career Bundesliga goal, on an assist by Weston McKennie against Bayer Leverkusen.
