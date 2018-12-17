Amerikaner Abroad Matchday 15 | 2018-19 Bundesliga Season
- Borussia Dortmund
- Bundesliga
- Christian Pulisic
- Fabian Johnson
- FC Schalke 04
- Haji Wright
- John Brooks
- Joshua Sargent
- Mönchengladbach
- soccer
- Stu Holden
- VfL Wolfsburg
- Werder Bremen
-
Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, and Ian Joy discuss the performance of four US internationals in Bundesliga. On matchday 15, the FOX team focuses on John Brooks, Haji Wright, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, and Fabian Johnson.
