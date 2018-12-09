Franco Escobar’s goal secures Atlanta United’s 2018 MLS Cup win
Video Details
Franco Escobar scores second goal for Atlanta United off a set piece and an assist from Josef Martinez.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618