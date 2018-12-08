Everything you need to know about the 2018 MLS season to get hyped for the MLS Cup Final
Video Details
From Zlatan to Saturday night's 2018 MLS Cup, it's been an outstanding season. Alexi Lalas gets you ready for the 2018 MLS Cup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618